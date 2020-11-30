Global  
 

India farmers continue to block key roads to New Delhi

India farmers continue to block key roads to New Delhi

India farmers continue to block key roads to New Delhi

For 12 days, thousands of farmers have been blocking roads to the capital region in protest, saying new agriculture laws will lead to corporate exploitation and put an end to minimum prices for their produce.


PM Modi congratulates Invest India for winning UN award

 New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Invest India for winning the 2020 United Nation's...
India-Afghanistan to sign agreement on Shatoot Dam soon, 2 million Kabul residents to get clean drinking water

 New Delhi has been involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the country, like building Afghan Parliament and road from Delaram to Zaran.
India, US gear up to share maritime military intel

 India and the US are gearing up to actively share maritime military intelligence through a recently concluded pact, even as New Delhi has also inked ‘white..
PM Modi holds meet with senior ministers ahead of talks with farmers

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a high-level meeting with Union ministers ahead of Centre's talks with protesting farmers over the new agriculture..
Angry Farmers Choke India's Capital in Giant Demonstrations

Tens of thousands have arrived in tractors and trailers, many traveling hundreds of miles, to block...
India farmers stage nationwide strike over controversial new laws

India farmers stage nationwide strike over controversial new laws Farmers have gone on strike across India in a dispute over new agriculture laws, with thousands...
Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers prepare to block roads, occupy toll plazas in Delhi

*New Delhi:* Protesting farmers started preparations to block key roads and occupy toll plazas on...
Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News

Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah today ahead of 6th round of talks on Dec 9th|Oneindia News

Farmer Union leaders will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as protesters came out on roads in several parts of the country in response to ‘Bharat Bandh’. Home Minister..

Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers block the Delhi-Meerut highway|Oneindia News

Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers block the Delhi-Meerut highway|Oneindia News

Protesting farmers on Tuesday completely blocked Delhi-Meerut expressway at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border that connects Delhi and Ghaziabad amid their call for Bharat Bandh. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in..

'Can't build new century with old laws': PM Modi amid farmer protests

‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmer protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the importance of bringing reforms. PM said laws useful for the previous century are a burden for the next century. PM said earlier reforms were carried out..

