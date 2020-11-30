India farmers continue to block key roads to New Delhi
For 12 days, thousands of farmers have been blocking roads to the capital region in protest, saying new agriculture laws will lead to corporate exploitation and put an end to minimum prices for their produce.
Protesting farmers on Tuesday completely blocked Delhi-Meerut expressway at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border that connects Delhi and Ghaziabad amid their call for Bharat Bandh. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in..