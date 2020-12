American Sofia Kenin is WTA Player of the Year following her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open .

Nadal wins 13th French Open title Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

TOKYO: Japan's three-time Grand Slam winner has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka,..

Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic World number one Novak Djokovic says he hopes some crowds can return in time for Australian Open after reports attendance could be as high as 50 percent.

Melbourne—The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper reported, as negotiations..

Dubai: The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has introduced a new corporate identity in trying to redefine the organisation’s strength as a collective unit of..