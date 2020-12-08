Global  
 

Doctor Who Criticized Trump's Drive-By During COVID Hospitalization To Be Removed From Walter Reed Schedule

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published
The doctor who criticized President Donald Trump's brief drive-by outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to see supporters while he was hospitalized for COVID-19 will be removed from the center's schedule starting in January.


