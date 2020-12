The queen is highly admired in British society, and her public backing for the vaccine would be a...



Related videos from verified sources William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine



The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:11 Published 1 hour ago Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK



Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK. Keenan, who turns 91 next week, became the first person in the country to receive the vaccine on Tuesday. She received the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 2 hours ago UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine



UK patients Margaret Keenan and William Shakespeare became two of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, making Britain the first western country.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 5 hours ago