Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional'
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Battleground States, Says Changes To 2020 Election Laws 'Unconstitutional'
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, saying they made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election.
Katie Johnston reports.
