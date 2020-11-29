|
|
|
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/8)
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Expect hit and miss showers with embedded pockets of heavy rain the remainder of the afternoon.
CBS 2 - Published
|
The gusty Santa Ana winds are forecast to continue into Tuesday afternoon throughout Southern...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Santa Claus is coming to Auckland's CBD this afternoon for the annual parade, and it appears not even...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|