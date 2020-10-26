Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola disrupted Manchester United’s preparations forTuesday’s Champions League clash by claiming his unhappy client will not signa new deal and wants to leave.

Paul Pogba will not sign new Manchester United deal and wants to leave – agent

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to face each other in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guillem Balague looks at the similarities between the two.

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter Borussia Moenchengladbach just need a point to qualify for the Champions League last-16, the only problem is their match is away to Real Madrid.

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.

Team confident despite first loss to Manchester United says Leipzig's Nagelsmann Having learned their lesson, RB Leipzig will look to bes Manchester United in the return fixture as both teams eye a spot in the knockout stage.

Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure his side will rise to the occasion in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash at Leipzig.

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments File footage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who denies that he has quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

