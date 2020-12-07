Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43-GB pre-patch and possibly another launch patch

On the cusp of Cyberpunk 2077's official launch on Dec.

10.it seems the game’s rough voyage will also have a bumpy landing.YouTuber DreamcastGuy received an early copy of the game and tweeted out a photo of his installation prompt.It appears that Cyberpunk 2077 requires a hefty 43-GB patch before the game is even out.According to CD Projekt Red staffer Fabian Mario Döhla, players should expect yet another patch on Dec.

10.That means if you’re pre-loading Cyberpunk 2077 now so you can play as soon as the game goes live, you have to download a patch.Then, when the game is officially unlocked on Dec.

10, you’ll need to download a second patch