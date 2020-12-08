Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:33s - Published 3 days ago

Vegan fashion brand Apparis and candy-loving artist by robynblair have joined forces to create the yummiest, candy-inspired faux

Apparis is a beloved vegan fashion brand that makes the softest faux-fur coats and apparel.

It has joined forces with by robynblair, a candy-loving artist who makes original art, acrylic candy dishes, puzzles and more, all inspired from delicious candy.

The two have come together to make the sweetest, faux-fur slippers with candy-patterned sole linings.

Choose from the gigi, designed with pink bubble gum, the roro, designed with sprinkles or the didi, inspired by white sugar.

