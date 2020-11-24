|
|
|
Remembering John Lennon 40 Years After His Assassination
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:21s - Published
Remembering John Lennon 40 Years After His Assassination
Today marks 40 years since one of the greatest tragedies in the music world -- the day that John Lennon was shot and killed.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
John Lennon was shot and killed outside his Upper West Side apartment 40 years ago today. Joe Levy,...
CBS News - Published
|
Forty years ago, former Beatle, John Lennon, who led a revolution in popular music that captured the...
The Age - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|