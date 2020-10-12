Pakistan plants the seeds of reforestation

Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised



A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists. They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03 Published on December 9, 0254