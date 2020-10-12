Global  
 

Pakistan plants the seeds of reforestation

Pakistanis were seen sowing the seeds of a fight against deforestation on Monday, one seed ball at a time, as millions were scattered in the hills and wooded areas around Pakistan's capital Islamabad with the aim of bolstering diminishing forests.


