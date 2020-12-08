Hancock appeals for people to 'stick by' the lockdown rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people to "not blow it" and urged the nation to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout. Asked by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey if the UK should be able to move quicker to lift local restrictions in the new year, Mr Hancock said: "I very much hope so, but there's some time between now and then’’. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people. “Today marks the start of the fightbackagainst our common enemy, coronavirus, and while today is a day to celebrate,there is much work to be done.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:26Published
Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will all exit Level 4 restrictions on Friday. The First Minister of Scotland gave the welcome update while addressing the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given the the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of a mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK.
Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn