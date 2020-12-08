Global  
 

Hancock appeals for people to 'stick by' the lockdown rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appealed to the country to "stick by the rules" to suppress the coronavirus as the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across the UK.

Hancock warns people not to ‘blow it’ during vaccine rollout [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people to "not blow it" and urged the nation to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout. Asked by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey if the UK should be able to move quicker to lift local restrictions in the new year, Mr Hancock said: "I very much hope so, but there's some time between now and then’’. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Matt Hancock: NHS faces 'Herculean task' to deploy Covid-19 vaccines [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people. “Today marks the start of the fightbackagainst our common enemy, coronavirus, and while today is a day to celebrate,there is much work to be done.”

Matt Hancock: NHS faces "Herculean task" rolling out vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS faces a “Herculean task” to deployCovid-19 vaccines across the UK, telling the Commons: “This simple act ofvaccination is a tribute to scientific endeavour, to human ingenuity and tothe hard work of so many people.

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.

Glasgow and 10 other areas to exit Level 4 restrictions [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will all exit Level 4 restrictions on Friday. The First Minister of Scotland gave the welcome update while addressing the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK [Video]

A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given the the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of a mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

