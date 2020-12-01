Tuesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: VSTM, EPD Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published Tuesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: VSTM, EPD Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Friday, Verastem's Director, Timothy J. Barberich, made a $108,500 buy of VSTM, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $2.17 a piece. So far Barberich is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.28. Verastem is trading down about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Co-Chief Executive Officer AJ Teague who purchased 5,025 shares for a cost of $20.07 each, for a total investment of $100,837. Before this latest buy, Teague bought EPD on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.28M at an average of $18.95 per share. Enterprise Products Partners is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Teague is in the green, up about 5.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.13.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tuesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: HMHC, AVT



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:52 Published 3 hours ago Tuesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: EIG, JMP



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Tuesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, TRST



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago

