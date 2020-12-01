Tuesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: VSTM, EPD
Tuesday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: VSTM, EPD
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Friday, Verastem's Director, Timothy J.
Barberich, made a $108,500 buy of VSTM, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $2.17 a piece.
So far Barberich is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.28.
Verastem is trading down about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.
And at Enterprise Products Partners, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Co-Chief Executive Officer AJ Teague who purchased 5,025 shares for a cost of $20.07 each, for a total investment of $100,837.
Before this latest buy, Teague bought EPD on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.28M at an average of $18.95 per share.
Enterprise Products Partners is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.
So far Teague is in the green, up about 5.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.13.