Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 weeks ago

MacKenzie Porter Reacts To Breaking Shania Twain's Record

Canada's own MacKenzie Porter reacts to becoming the first female country artist to earn three back-to-back number one singles on Canadian country radio since Shania Twain in 1998.

Plus, the singer opens up about married life to fellow country singer and former "Nashville" star Jake Etheridge.