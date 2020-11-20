Global  
 

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week.

Report by Blairm.


Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment [Video]

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove [Video]

'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course.

'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove [Video]

'Up to pubs' whether to admit unvaccinated customers, says Gove

Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions [Video]

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions

The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.

Brexit: UK and EU reach deal on Northern Ireland border checks

 The agreement in principle means controversial clauses in the Internal Market Bill will be withdrawn.
BBC News
UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson trip to Brussels [Video]

UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson trip to Brussels

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain [Video]

Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain

Northern Ireland retailers say they're not ready for new trading arrangements with Britain from January 1 as they've not been given the technical information needed.

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal.

Brexit negotiations: Crunch time as both sides struggle to break deadlock [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Crunch time as both sides struggle to break deadlock

'It's the right thing to do': Johnson on vaccine [Video]

'It's the right thing to do': Johnson on vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine would help the country overcome the virus but it would be a long process before it was totally defeated.

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal.

Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK [Video]

Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK

Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said it wasmoving to talk to Lyn Wheeler, who was the first to receive the vaccine there.

Brexit negotiations: UK PM Johnson heading to Brussels for in-person talks [Video]

Brexit negotiations: UK PM Johnson heading to Brussels for in-person talks

Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

 Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break..
WorldNews

Hancock appeals for people to 'stick by' the lockdown rules [Video]

Hancock appeals for people to 'stick by' the lockdown rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appealed to the country to "stick by the rules" to suppress the coronavirus as the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across the UK.

Hancock warns people not to ‘blow it’ during vaccine rollout [Video]

Hancock warns people not to ‘blow it’ during vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people to "not blow it" and urged the nation to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout. Asked by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey if the UK should be able to move quicker to lift local restrictions in the new year, Mr Hancock said: "I very much hope so, but there's some time between now and then''.

Glasgow and 10 other areas to exit Level 4 restrictions [Video]

Glasgow and 10 other areas to exit Level 4 restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will all exit Level 4 restrictions on Friday. The First Minister of Scotland gave the welcome update while addressing the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

WhatsApp’s new carts feature is aimed at simplifying in-app shopping

WhatsApp is introducing a new shopping carts feature that lets you order multiple items with a single message from businesses on the..
The Verge

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued [Video]

Barnier leaves London amid hopes Brexit talks can be rescued

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has left London this morning after Brexit trade talks with the UK were put on hold. Mr Barnier said that if there was "still a way, we will see”, as Boris..

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week [Video]

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel..

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in..

