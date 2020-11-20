Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course.
Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.
The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.
Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal.
Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal.
Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said it wasmoving to talk to Lyn Wheeler, who was the first to receive the vaccine there.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appealed to the country to "stick by the rules" to suppress the coronavirus as the Covid-19 vaccine is being rolled out across the UK.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people to "not blow it" and urged the nation to keep following the Covid-19 rules during the vaccine rollout. Asked by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey if the UK should be able to move quicker to lift local restrictions in the new year, Mr Hancock said: "I very much hope so, but there's some time between now and then''.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian will all exit Level 4 restrictions on Friday. The First Minister of Scotland gave the welcome update while addressing the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.