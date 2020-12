Warburton: QPR keen to be proactive Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:33s - Published 4 days ago Warburton: QPR keen to be proactive Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton says that his players have been encouraged to be proactive in the fight against racism and inequality and adds that he'll support them with how they want to express their feelings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like