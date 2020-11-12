Colin Cowherd: Max contracts should ensure max personality. Rockets need to know they can trust Harden & that's questionable rig

Colin Cowherd discusses James Harden's future with the Houston Rockets.

Colin feels if players are going to get max contracts, they should have both the talent and personality to fit the bill.

Franchises need to know the players can be trusted and can handle the task at hand if they're going to be paid the big bucks.