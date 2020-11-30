Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

Newly released documents suggest the FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday.

- - newly released documents sugges- the f-d-a will approve- pfizer's coronavirus vaccine fo- emergency use - authorization on thursday.- the documents posted on the - agency's website state the- vaccine - - - - meets its criteria for success.- research data shows the vaccine- was 52-percent- effective after the first dose- ... and 95-percent effective- after - two doses.- the vaccine also did not raise- any specific safety concerns.

- if emergency use authorization- is granted ... pfizer - could begin shipping vaccines b- this weekend.

