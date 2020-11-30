FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization
FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization
Newly released documents suggest the FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday.
It."
- - newly released documents sugges- the f-d-a will approve- pfizer's coronavirus vaccine fo- emergency use - authorization on thursday.- the documents posted on the - agency's website state the- vaccine - - - - meets its criteria for success.- research data shows the vaccine- was 52-percent- effective after the first dose- ... and 95-percent effective- after - two doses.- the vaccine also did not raise- any specific safety concerns.
- if emergency use authorization- is granted ... pfizer - could begin shipping vaccines b- this weekend.
-