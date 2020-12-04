Christopher Nolan Slams Warner Bros.’ 2021 Streaming Plan

Nolan spoke out about Warner Bros.’ new plan to simultaneously release all 17 of their planned 2021 films on HBO Max and in theaters.

.

Movies slated for release include ‘Dune,’ ‘In the Heights’ and ‘The Matrix 4.’.

In a statement to ‘The Hollywood Reporter,’ Nolan called HBO Max “the worst streaming service.”.

Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio .., Christopher Nolan, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

... and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service, Christopher Nolan, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Nolan continued, saying the movie studio is “dismantling” the “incredible” distribution machine they had in place.

Warner Bros.

Had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak, Christopher Nolan, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

In a separate statement to ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ Nolan said the 2021 movies are being used as a “loss-leader” for a “fledgling streaming service.”.

[The films] are meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences … And now they're being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation, Christopher Nolan, to 'Entertainment Tonight'