Queen welcomes Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Windsor carol concert

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
The Queen enjoyed a Christmas carol performance on the steps of her WindsorCastle home – as she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after theirroyal train tour of the country.

As a Salvation Army band played festive tunesfor the Queen and her family gathered around her, the head of state could beseen quietly singing along.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Duke Noble or royal title in some European countries and their colonies


Windsor Castle Windsor Castle Official country residence of the British monarch

The Salvation Army The Salvation Army Evangelical Christian church and charitable organization

