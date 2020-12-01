|
|
|
Queen welcomes Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Windsor carol concert
The Queen enjoyed a Christmas carol performance on the steps of her WindsorCastle home – as she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after theirroyal train tour of the country.
As a Salvation Army band played festive tunesfor the Queen and her family gathered around her, the head of state could beseen quietly singing along.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|