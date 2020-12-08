Global  
 

Riverside County Warns California Planning To Send Out ‘Emergency’ Push Alert For Stay-At-Home Order

The county said a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be sent out at noon Tuesday.

Katie Johnston reports.


