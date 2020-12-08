Riverside County Warns California Planning To Send Out ‘Emergency’ Push Alert For Stay-At-Home Order
The county said a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be sent out at noon Tuesday.
Katie Johnston reports.
Customers Dine At Popular Agoura Hills Sports Bar In Defiance Of Health OrderCustomers and the community came out Monday to provide a big show of support for a popular Agoura Hills sports bar which is at risk of being shut down permanently for defying Los Angeles County’s ban..
Santa Clara County Facing Steepest COVID-19 Surge YetHealth officials in Santa Clara County say it is facing the steepest, greatest surge yet. Betty Yu reports they are urging residents to stay at home and avoid anything that is not essential.
Restaurants forced to adjust to regional stay-at-home order