Speaking at a White House coronavirus vaccine event, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that 15% of the population having been infected with COVID-19 is “terrific."

As daily Covid-19 cases in the country continue to fall after peaking nearly three months ago, India is among only two nations among the 10 worst-affected by the..

With three anti-Covid vaccines under regulatory review for emergency use, the government is gearing up with 28,947 cold chain points with 85,643 pieces of..

One thing the coronavirus pandemic won't dramatically change is President-elect Biden's inauguration ceremony -- although there will be a few COVID safety..

McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress should pass a U.S. coronavirus relief package without either the business liability protections that Republicans want or the aid to state and local governments that is a Democratic priority.

The Trump administration has fully restored the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and is now accepting new applicants. The Obama-era policy protects..

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary. If the Senate confirms him, Austin will..

President Trump is gearing up for a major coronavirus vaccine summit at the White House today. This comes as the New York Times reports the Trump administration..

He invited authors and historians to the White House and had already published a best-selling memoir. That didn’t make writing his latest book, “A Promised..

Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

American President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap ahead of the expected approval of the first US vaccine for the coronavirus, as the White House works to..

Trump signed an executive order at the COVID-19 vaccine event asserting the government must ensure Americans have access to the vaccine first.

Christopher Krebs is suing after Trump attorney Joseph diGenova called for Krebs to be killed.

Five weeks after Election Day and with states locking down electoral votes, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has asked the high court to step in.

Trump signed an executive order at the COVID-19 vaccine event asserting the government must ensure...