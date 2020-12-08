Global  
 

A 'normal man': John Lennon expert on the man behind the legend

A 'normal man': John Lennon expert on the man behind the legend
Euronews spoke to Jude Kessler, author of myth-busting The John Lennon Series.

John Lennon John Lennon English singer-songwriter (1940–1980), founding member of the Beatles

Music world remembers John Lennon 40 years after his death

 John Lennon was shot and killed outside his Upper West Side apartment 40 years ago today. Joe Levy, editor at large for Billboard and host of the "Inside the..
CBS News

40 years after his death, John Lennon's once-maligned final album 'Double Fantasy' is a poignant farewell

 John Lennon was murdered 40 years ago on Dec. 8, 1980 at age 40. We look back at his final album, "Double Fantasy," and its initial chilly reception.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for December 8th

 America enters World War Two; Former Beatle John Lennon is shot to death in New York. (Dec. 8)
 
USATODAY.com

