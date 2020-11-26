U.S. Army hosts another virtual career fair
The US Army's first virtual career fair was so successful, it's hosting another one on Thursday morning.
It starts at 10 a.m.
And it runs through 3 p.m.
IT STARTS AT 10 A-M AND IT RUNSTHROUGH 3 P-M.THERE ARE MORE THAN1-HUNDRED-50 DIFFERENTOPENINGS.WE HAVE A LINK TO APPLY ON OURWEBSITE..K-T-N-V DOT COM SLASH LINKS.
