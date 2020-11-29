Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020.

November 28: ‘Star Wars’ legend David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy.

November 8: Alex Trebek, the beloved host of ‘Jeopardy’ for nearly 40 years.

October 31: Sean Connery, best known for his iconic role of James Bond.

October 6: Famed singer-songwriter Johnny Nash who was best known for his 1972 track, “I Can See Clearly Now.”.

August 28: Chadwick Boseman, who masterfully played the role of King T’Challa in the Marvel universe.

.

July 8: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera was one of the earliest and most prominent examples of queer representation on television.

July 13: Grant Imahara, an engineer for Lucasfilm and beloved host of Discovery’s ‘MythBusters’ and Netflix’s ‘White Rabbit Project.’.

April 29: Actor Irrfan Khan had over 150 credits to his name, including ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Jurassic World’ and ’The Amazing Spider-man.’.

March 30: Singer-songwriter Bill Withers who was best known for his hits “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.”.

March 20: Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers sold more than 100 million records in his career and won four Grammy awards.

February 19: Pop Smoke, the up-and-coming Brooklyn rapper was shot twice during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, CA.

.

January 26: Kobe Bryant, who died alongside his daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash, was a five-time NBA champion, 17-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.