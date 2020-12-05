Erm, No: Supreme Court Won't Overturn Pennsylvania's Win For Biden

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.

According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state legislators, led by US Rep.

Mike Kelly.

They asked the court for an emergency order nullifying Biden's win, claiming the state legislature did not have the power to expand mail-in voting.