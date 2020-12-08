Global  
 

Top Flight: Chuck Yeager Dies At 97

One of the United States' greatest daredevils of the sky, Chuck Yeager died on Monday evening.

He was 97.

The Air Force test pilot made history as the first person to break the sound barrier, flying at 660 miles an hour on October 14th, 1947.

Not content to stop there, Yeager went on to break other speed records, including flying a Bell X-1A rocket plane at 1,612 mph in 1953.

However, Yeager became well-known to the general public only after Tom Wolfe's 'The Right Stuff' was published in 1979.


