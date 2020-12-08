Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 week ago

Elected officials are preparing for rainy days ahead as they anticipate unemployment from COVID-19 to cut into the county's income tax revenue over the next several years.

New rainy fund to cover COVID-19 budget shortfalls in Tippecanoe County

Because of covid-19-related revenue shortfalls.

News 18's joe paul has been covering the impact of the pandemic on the county budget.

He joins us live to share why elected officials created a new rainy day fund.

Joe?

I'm here at the tippecanoe county office building in downtown lafayette.

County council members here over the past several months have been discussing how to compensate for less income tax revenue in the future.

Today they voted to add three-million- dollars of cares act money to a new local income tax rainy day fund.

As we've previously reported, the county has received six-point- two-million dollars in cares act money.

About one-point-four- million dollars of that money has already been spent to reimburse covid-19- related expenses.

Auditor bob plantenga says the county is setting a portion aside to compensate for less income tax revenue in the future.

We want to hold some money back and put it into a rainy day fund because there's about 25% of the general fund comes from income taxes, and obviously we're going to have some reductions in income taxes in the future.

Income tax revenue is expected to drop in 20-22 and 20-23 due to widespread unemployment from the pandemic.

That's because income taxes collected any given year are budgeted for the following year.

Indiana alleviated shortfalls in 20-21 by extending the income tax collection period this year from 12 to 14 months.

Tt allowed local governments to collect two extra months of revenue for next year's budget.

But next year's collection period will be shortened to 10 months.

And that, jeff, mea things will get worse over the next two budget cycles before they get better.

Reporting live in lafayette, joe paul, news 18.

