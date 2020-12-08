Long Beach High moving to virtual learning through December 18th
Long Beach High School announced they will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks.
Total cases and 72 deaths- - long beach high school announce- they will move to - virtual learning for the next - two weeks.- lbhs had 14 students test - positive for covid 19 and 135 - plus students have been - - - - identified as close contacts.
I- an announcement on their- website, they stated that - "in an abundance of caution to keep students, staff, and - community as safe as possible,- lbhs will be moved to full- virtual classes effective - immediately through - december 18, 2020.- teachers will make contact with- all students- beginning tomorrow to distribut- assignments and - materials for the remainder of- the semester."
All state testing at the high - school will resume after the- christmas