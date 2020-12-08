Long Beach High moving to virtual learning through December 18th

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

Long Beach High School announced they will move to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

Total cases and 72 deaths- - long beach high school announce- they will move to - virtual learning for the next - two weeks.- lbhs had 14 students test - positive for covid 19 and 135 - plus students have been - - - - identified as close contacts.

I- an announcement on their- website, they stated that - "in an abundance of caution to keep students, staff, and - community as safe as possible,- lbhs will be moved to full- virtual classes effective - immediately through - december 18, 2020.- teachers will make contact with- all students- beginning tomorrow to distribut- assignments and - materials for the remainder of- the semester."

All state testing at the high - school will resume after the- christmas