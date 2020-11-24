Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Former Judge Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

A former north alabama judge is also headed to jail jail tonight.

Mr patterson do you have anything you'd like to say, anything you'd like to say?

Mr patterson do you have anything to say to the victims or to your family?

Patterson: as i've said before i'm deeply sorry for what happened.

I'm sorry for everything i did.

I'm sorry for all the hurt i caused.

And i stick to that i am very sorry."

Why'd you do it?

Patterson: i don't know."

That's former limestone county judge doug patterson being led out of his sentencing hearing in handcuffs.

We asked why he stole county money that was supposed to help kids - and cash from elderly people he was supposed to protect.

He told us "i dont know."

Patterson was sentenced to 34 years after pleading guilty to use of position for personal gain - explotation of the elderly - and theft of property.

He will have to serve 4 years in a state prison and 6 years on probation.

Dan, najahe- judge haddock emphasized he wants to know why patterson broke the law for 6 years by stealing thousands of dollars it's answers he didn't get today in court.

You're looking at video of judge haddock walking into the courthouse today prior to the sentencing..

During patterson's 30 minute hearing haddock did most of the talking... the judge said he recieved a letter from patterson's mother in addition to the letter judge baker wrote..and the alabama attorney general's office asking for patterson to serve 5 years in prison.

Patterson told the judge he was heartbreakingly sorry for the hurt and pain he caused..but judge haddock said he didn't see any reason why the judge who made 10 thousand dollars a month needed to steal..

And he didn't fit any of the mold of why he's seen people break the law over his 24 years as a judge.

He also said he doesn't think patterson is remorseful for what he did but more so that he got caught..

And his quote apolgiizes and remorse ring hollow.

Now patterson was taken straight to the limestone county jail in handcuffs- we are working to learn when he will be transferred to a state prison- and which facility he will serve his 4 years in.

Patterson also has to pay one of the family's of a man he's accused of exploiting - about 26-thousand dollrs.

He has to pay back the "limestone county juvenile court services fund" about 48- thousand dollars and a third eldlery victim's estate about