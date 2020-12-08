Pet of the Week: Apple needs a loving home

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

It’s Tuesday which means it is time for our favorite day of the week!

- meet apple!

This sweet 3 1/2- year old gal is nothing but - love.

- she is very calm and mild-- mannered and loves to stick by- a human's side.

- apple showed up to hssm as a- stray and has obviously - mothered a litter or two and- someone somewhere is- probably enjoying lots of puppy- love.

- however, more often than not, - the mama dogs get left behind.- thankfully she now has a second- chance at a happy ending.

- starting tomorrow - 12/9- hssm will be offering $25 - adoption fees for all - adoptables in the shelter as- - - - part of the bissell pet - foundation's nationwide empty - the shelter adoption special.

- let's find them all homes for - the holidays!