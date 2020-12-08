Harrison Central High band hosting ‘Pride of the Coast’ silent auction

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

2020 has provided many challenges for high school students and parents at Harrison Central High School have banded together this holiday season to support students in the marching band.

- 2020 has provided many- challenges for high school- students... and parents at- harrison central high - school have banded together thi- holiday season to - support students in the marchin- band.

- this is the first time the prid- of the coast band has held a- silent- auction for the holidays, and - it's designed to help some- students in - the band pay band fees this - year.

- local families and businesses - have pitched in for the public- to- bid on, including a char-broil- grill, multiple gift baskets, - and - even a night at the hayes - cottage at beauvoir.- senior band member david- gunnarson is hopeful the- auction allows all of his fello- band members to share in the- full- band experience moving forward.- - "things that we were looking forward to this - year have been unfortunately cu- out, hopefully people next year- though will be- able to do the things that we - weren't able to do this year, s- that's something they can - look forward to."

The auction runs through- midnight on december 17th.- to see all the items you can bi- on and to place a bid, visit th- facebook page 'the pride of the- coast silent auction.'-