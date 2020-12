Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 weeks ago

5-Year-Old Fashionista Battles Cancer At UPMC Children's Hospital

Fashionista is probably not a word often used to describe a 5-year-old girl, but it is for Rory Prichard.

As KDKA's Amy Wadas found out, Rory's sense of style is just one of the many things helping her get through a battle with cancer at UPMC Children's Hospital.