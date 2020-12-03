State to send reminder of stay-at-home order

San Joaquin County Small Business Owners Angered By New State OrderThe stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity took effect last night and San Joaquin County business owners are fuming. They want their voices heard and are taking to the streets.
San Diego County officials warn ICU capacity lowSan Diego County public health officials on Saturday urged residents to heed the state's health order as the coronavirus surges and ICU capacities are stretched across the state.
San Diego businesses brace for another shutdownThe beauty industry is one of the many sectors that are being forced to shut down again after the state's new stay-at-home order goes into effect Sunday night.