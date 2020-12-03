Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State to send reminder of stay-at-home order

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:41s - Published
State to send reminder of stay-at-home order
State to send reminder of stay-at-home order

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California COVID-19 stay-at-home order could face backlash

State officials are considering the kind of stay-at-home order that helped curb the virus' spread in...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NewsySFGateUSATODAY.com


Newsom details new stay-at-home orders

Stricter stay-at-home orders could soon arrive as public health officials look to battle the...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SFGateNewsy


California gloom: Virus cases spiral, new closures imminent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With coronavirus cases surging at a record pace, California Gov. Gavin...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

San Joaquin County Small Business Owners Angered By New State Order [Video]

San Joaquin County Small Business Owners Angered By New State Order

The stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity took effect last night and San Joaquin County business owners are fuming. They want their voices heard and are taking to the streets.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:03Published
San Diego County officials warn ICU capacity low [Video]

San Diego County officials warn ICU capacity low

San Diego County public health officials on Saturday urged residents to heed the state's health order as the coronavirus surges and ICU capacities are stretched across the state.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:30Published
San Diego businesses brace for another shutdown [Video]

San Diego businesses brace for another shutdown

The beauty industry is one of the many sectors that are being forced to shut down again after the state's new stay-at-home order goes into effect Sunday night.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:24Published