Woman swallows balloon to lose weight

A businesswoman who vowed to lose weight has shed three stone in four monthsby having a £3,700 balloon inflated in her stomach.

Caroline Eardley, fromGreater Manchester, weighed 15st 2lb and was a size 16-18 when she decided tochange her lifestyle.

The final trigger came when the subject of her weightwas brought up by family members last Christmas.

Caroline said she has alwayshad a complicated relationship with food and, as she got older, she continuedto struggle with her confidence.

After hearing about it through a friend, inFebruary 2020, Caroline paid £3,795 for an Elipse Balloon - is a non-surgicalweight loss treatment which involves swallowing a capsule-encased balloon thatis then inflated to keep the stomach feeling full.

In just three months, shelost three stone, and now weighs around 11st 11lb, having continued to slimdown even after the balloon passed naturally out of her body.