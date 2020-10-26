Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit.

The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spokeafterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash andderby against Manchester City.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul Pogba Paul Pogba French association football player

Paul Pogba will not sign new Manchester United deal and wants to leave – agent [Video]

Paul Pogba will not sign new Manchester United deal and wants to leave – agent

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola disrupted Manchester United’s preparations forTuesday’s Champions League clash by claiming his unhappy client will not signa new deal and wants to leave.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Man Utd: Paul Pogba 'unhappy' and 'has to leave' - agent

 Manchester United should sell midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, says his agent Mino Raiola.
BBC News
'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments [Video]

'Fake news': Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

File footage of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba who denies that he has quit the France national team over comments made by the country's President Emmanuel Macron.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:24Published

Mino Raiola Mino Raiola


Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian football manager

Solskjaer on Champions League exit: We didn't perform well enough as a team [Video]

Solskjaer on Champions League exit: We didn't perform well enough as a team

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference afterhis team crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.United only required a point from their final two matches to reach theknockout phase, but could not do so and now have to settle for a Europa Leaguespot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

RB Leipzig 3-2 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side knocked out of Champions League

 Manchester United's season suffers a huge blow as they are knocked out of the Champions League after being outclassed by RB Leipzig.
BBC News
Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer [Video]

Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure his side will rise to the occasion in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash at Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:59Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Neymar & PSG Storm Off Field After Alleged Racial Comment from Game Official

 Neymar and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates all walked off the pitch during a Champions League game Tuesday -- protesting racial language a ref used about a..
TMZ.com

Players walk off, PSG-Basaksehir Champions League game suspended after official's alleged racial abuse

 Players left the field after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official towards Istanbul's assistant manager.
USATODAY.com

Man Utd knocked out of Champions League by RB Leipzig

 Manchester United's season suffers a huge blow as they are knocked out of the Champions League after being outclassed by RB Leipzig.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club


West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England

Kerr treble sees Chelsea beat West Ham and set WSL record

 Sam Kerr's hat-trick helps Chelsea set a new record of 12 WSL home wins in a row as they beat a spirited West Ham.
BBC News

From #oleout to comeback kings - Fernandes' Man Utd impact continues to grow

 Bruno Fernandes is helping Manchester United become kings of the comeback after they fought back to win for a fifth away game this season at West Ham United.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief' [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails the United squad's 'character and belief'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media following hisside's 3-1 win over West Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
West Ham fans return to London Stadium [Video]

West Ham fans return to London Stadium

West Ham fans have returned to the London Stadium for the first time sinceearly 2020.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Association football club in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany


Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Man Utd try to ward off Fernandes admirers - Sunday's gossip

 Man Utd to offer midfielder Bruno Fernandes bumper new deal, Mikel Arteta enquires about Man City defender, plus more.
BBC News

Negredo gets winner as Barca lose to promoted Cadiz for first time since 1991

 Cadiz beat Barcelona for the first time in La Liga since 1991 with former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo scoring a famous winner.
BBC News
Fulham 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola press conference [Video]

Fulham 0-2 Man City: Pep Guardiola press conference

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks to the media following his side's2-0 win over Fulham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Manchester City cruise to 2-0 win over Fulham

 MANCHESTER – Manchester City provisionally broke into the Premier League top four after first-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne gave them a..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mino Raiola's heated feud over Paul Pogba reignited

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mino Raiola's heated feud over Paul Pogba reignited Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is once again on a collision course with Mino Raiola...
Daily Star - Published


Related videos from verified sources

What do Manchester United do with Paul Pogba? [Video]

What do Manchester United do with Paul Pogba?

Jamie Carragher thinks Paul Pogba will be fully aware of what his agent Mino Raiola is saying and thinks Manchester United should get rid of him if possible.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:19Published
Pogba agent: Player unhappy at Man Utd [Video]

Pogba agent: Player unhappy at Man Utd

Dharmesh Sheth reports that Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has stated the France midfielder is 'unhappy' at Manchester United and he needs to leavethe club in the summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:44Published
Ole: First goal changed the game [Video]

Ole: First goal changed the game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Paul Pogba’s controversial first goal was the key to his side overturning the result in the 3-1 win against West Ham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:00Published