Penguin Highway Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:29s - Published Penguin Highway Movie Penguin Highway Movie Trailer HD - A fourth-grader, Aoyama-kun, investigates the mysterious reason behind the sudden appearance of penguins in his village, which is somehow related to a power from a young woman working at a dental clinic. Director: Hiroyasu Ishida Cast: Kana Kita, Yรป Aoi, Tony Azzolino 0

