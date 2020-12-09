Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fired for refusing vaccine?

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Fired for refusing vaccine?

Fired for refusing vaccine?

Can you get fired if you refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine?

We talk to a lawyer about your rights versus your employer's rights.

To a covid vaccine for the public, many might be weighing whether they'll even get the shot when it becomes available.

News 12's dorothy sherman joins us live.

She explains that getting the vaccine could decide whether or not you keep your job.

Dorothy?

If you live in the south, your employer could fire you if you're required to get a covid vaccine, but refuse to do so.

I spoke with an attorney in the area.

He explains that most southern states are fire at will states.

He says the employee has less power than the employer.

Trt - :30 north georgia, tennessee attorney mccracken poston: "at first blush you could say that they could fire you for any reason.

There is an overlay of federal discriminatory laws that would keep that would protect people from certain protected classes from certain things.

I don't think that refusing to take a vaccine would be a protected class."

Both georgia and tennessee are fire at will states.

Fire at will states.

Live in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Vaccine To Vaccination: Using Nudge Theory To Prevent Vaccine Hesitancy – Analysis

Vaccine To Vaccination: Using Nudge Theory To Prevent Vaccine Hesitancy – Analysis By Shruti Jain As we get closer to a breakthrough in the fight against COVID, the last lap of the...
Eurasia Review - Published

Turkey refuses to buy Sputnik V vaccine from Russia

Turkey has refused to purchase the coronavirus vaccine from Russia. The Russian vaccine does not...
PRAVDA - Published

First COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed In US Next Week

First COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Distributed In US Next Week By C. Todd Lopez An assessment by the Food and Drug Administration shows the COVID-19 vaccine...
Eurasia Review - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Lee Health gives first vaccinations [Video]

Lee Health gives first vaccinations

Lee Health administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:53Published
DeSantis pledges to get vaccine [Video]

DeSantis pledges to get vaccine

Gov. DeSantis says he won't jump in line and get vaccine ahead of those who are most vulnerable.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:46Published
Health care officials warn of coming mental health crisis [Video]

Health care officials warn of coming mental health crisis

As vaccine distribution begins, health experts are optimistic the end to the pandemic may be just months away. But some are already gearing up for what will happen next.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 01:23Published