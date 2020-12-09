Fired for refusing vaccine?

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago

We talk to a lawyer about your rights versus your employer's rights.

Can you get fired if you refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine?

To a covid vaccine for the public, many might be weighing whether they'll even get the shot when it becomes available.

News 12's dorothy sherman joins us live.

She explains that getting the vaccine could decide whether or not you keep your job.

Dorothy?

If you live in the south, your employer could fire you if you're required to get a covid vaccine, but refuse to do so.

I spoke with an attorney in the area.

He explains that most southern states are fire at will states.

He says the employee has less power than the employer.

Trt - :30 north georgia, tennessee attorney mccracken poston: "at first blush you could say that they could fire you for any reason.

There is an overlay of federal discriminatory laws that would keep that would protect people from certain protected classes from certain things.

I don't think that refusing to take a vaccine would be a protected class."

Both georgia and tennessee are fire at will states.

Fire at will states.

Live in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.