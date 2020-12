Herd of Deer Scared Away by Brave Kitty Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:15s - Published 1 minute ago Herd of Deer Scared Away by Brave Kitty Occurred in October, 2020 / Curlew, Washington, USAInfo from Licensor: "Pam the ferocious cat goes up against a herd of deer in the wild and scares them off." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more



You Might Like