COVID-19 relief package: No stimulus check, but offers extra $300 in unemployment



Congress is rushing to pass a proposed COVID-19 relief bill. Here's what is in the package and what it means for you. Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic) Duration: 00:37 Published 2 hours ago

Sanders lists concerns with Covid-19 relief proposal



Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) lays out concerns he has for an upcoming proposal for another coronavirus stimulus package by a bipartisan group of legislators. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:41 Published 8 hours ago