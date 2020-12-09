Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 34 seconds ago

You may not like them, but an expert says we're going to keep seeing a lot of negative ads.

If you feel like you can't watch tv without seeing negative political campaign ads you're not alone.

Voters may complain about the negative ads but news 12 brian armstrong explains why they aren't going anywhere.

David purdue had his chance but he was too busy looking after his stock portfolio.

Chuck schumer nancy polosky and jon ossoff want total control.

Viewers and voters like eryn farrow say they are sick of all the negative ads but, political science professor matthew hipps says the reason why there are so many ... is they work.

When is it the same commercial over and over again telling you that warnock is a radical liberal or kelly walk in or put her profits ahead of the people of georgia if that narrative happens often enough folks start to believe it.

Hipps says with two senate runoffs currently going on, the four candidates have mostly chose to run attack ads because studies show it provided a stronger reaction from voters.

When you really dig into the data it turns out that motivating people through fear is actually a very powerful political tool.

Farrow says she would rather see people explain why they are the right choice rather than why the other person is a bad option.

Tell me the things you are going to do, tell me the things you were going to do different than somebody else instead of just telling me how bad somebody else because that makes me only thing bad of you.

Hipps says while an ad promoting a candidate's qualifications are more informative, it's the negative ads people remember.

It would be helpful and good for democracy if all of the candidates said here's why i would be good for georgia it's easier to say here's why the other person would be bad as compared to why are they good.

He says all the negative advertising was not a surprise what has been a surprise is how much of a factor donald trump has played in the ad campaign.

We're saying democrats basically argue if you vote for republicans or continuing trumps policies to vote for us and we're saying republicans say if you vote for democrats they're going to undo what