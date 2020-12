Job outlook in Pima County

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:58s - Published 6 minutes ago

The job market in December, typically, has a lot of opening for seasonal work in retail or groceries, but this year is no different.

PIMA COUNTY ONESTOP SAYS -- THERE ARE MANYOPEN POSITIONS IN THOSEINDUSTRIES.

ALSO IN HIGHDEMAND -- WAREHOUSE WORKERSAND DELIVERY DRIVERS FORPLACES LIKE AMAZON OR FEDEX.I-T AND HEALTH CARE JOBSCONTINUE TO BE IN HIGH DEMANDBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

ANDWHILE THE JOB OUTLOOK MAY BESIMILIAR TO YEARS PAST --(WHERE EMPLOYEES WANT TO WORK-- LOOKS A BIT DIFFERENT.

OFCOURSE WE SEE THAT IN THERE NODOUBT ABOUT IT WE HAVE PEOPLETHAT SEEK OUR SERVICES THAT'SONE OF THE FIRST THINGS THATTHEY SAY IS BOY I'D LIKE TOFIND A JOB WORKING REMOTELYAND THERE ARE THOSE OUT THERE.THERE ARE EMPLOYERS THAT HAVESHIFTED TO THAT OBVIOUSLY NOTIN RETAIL BUT THERE AREEMPLOYERS OUT THERE THAT DOHAVE SPECIFIC WORKING FROMHOME REMOTE WORKINGOPPORTUNITIES HE SAYS FOODSERVICE AND HOSPITALITY ARETHE HIGHEST SECTORS OFOCCUPATION TYPES IN TUCSON.PI