Lakeville Pitches In After Fire Destroys Home For Family Of 10 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:04s - Published 2 minutes ago Lakeville Pitches In After Fire Destroys Home For Family Of 10 Pastor Deb Marzahn said the Lakeville Police Department will also be taking the kids shopping to help them pick out Christmas gifts for each other, Kate Raddatz reports (2:04). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 8, 2020 0

