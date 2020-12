Funeral procession for Frank Kumor Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:57s - Published 4 minutes ago How community members honored a man who impacted so many. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KUMOR THISMORNING.HE WAS LAID TOREST IN BELLEVUE.THIS IS VIDEO FROMHIS PROCESSIONTHIS MORNING.KUMOR, WHO WAS ASCHOOL BOARDMEMBER, BUSINESSOWNER AND HEAVILYINVOLVED IN THECOMMUNITY, PASSEDAWAY ON FRIDAYFROMCORONAVIRUS.NEWS OF HIS DEATHWAS PAINFUL FORMANY IN THECOMMUNITY WHOHAD BEEN IMPACTEDBY HIS LIFE.HIS FAMILY SAYS THEFLOWERS ANDPOSITIVE NOTESHAVE BEENBLESSINGS OVERTHE PAST FEW DAYS."I WOULD JUST LOVE TOTHANK EVERYBODY ANDGIVE EVERY BODY HUGSBECAUSE LIKE ALL OFTHOSE NICE MEMORIESAND COMMENTS,ITSREALLY KIND OF HELPEDTAKE THE STING OUT OFIT A LITTLE BIT."AFTER SERVING INTHE AIR FORCE,KUMOR MOVED HISFAMILY TO BELLEVUE,WHERE HE BEGANWORKING AT ERWIN'SJEWELRY STORE.OVER THE YEARS,KUMOR INHERITEDTHE SHOP, ANDMADE AN EFFORT TOCONNECT WITHTHOSE WHO CAMETHROUGH ITSDOORS.OUR THOUGHTS AREWITH HIS FAMILY ANDFRIENDS DURINGTHIS TIME.IT HAS BEEN TOUGHFOR RESIDENT





You Might Like