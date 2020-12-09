No ICU Beds

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 weeks ago

Local healthcare workers say there are no more ICU beds in Mississippi and now is the time to cancel plans and stay home.

Ward.

Local healthcare workers say there are no more icu beds in mississippi and now is the time to cancel plans and stay home.

But the surge of covid-19 patients isn't just affecting those in icu... our cash matlock joins us with more on how the virus is hurting non- critical patients as well.

"we are in a critical stage and i do believe that it will only get worse."

Dr. dustin gentry is the chief of staff at winston medical center.

He says this year is unlike any he's ever seen.

"this is not the flu.

We've never had icu beds and critical resources being absorbed by the influenza virus."

The numbers are high this week... but gentry says we aren't even seeing the worst of it.

"the glut on hospital resources that we're utilizing and seeing is not due to thanksgiving because thanksgiving was only 7 days ago."

Winston county emergency management director buddy king says the problem isn't just in the icu.

"we're to the point now that the state of mississippi does not have any icu beds, and while that may be a news headline, the other fact you have to consider with that is, people that need medical care less than an icu bed, they're receiving care from facilities and individuals that are already taxed to the max."

"the sickest patients are those that have respirtory symptoms, but there's been stroke and heart attacks associated with this virus, pulmonary embolisms, severe gi symptoms, and lots of other milder symptoms."' both men agree that there are steps that can be taken to lessen the overwhelming number of covid patients.

"i think we're all looking for guidance, and we look to our state agencies for that guidance.

Locally, what we can do and what we know we need to do, is to wear masks.

We need to practice social distancing, good hygiene.

Those are things that each one of us can do to lessen the rates of transmission."

"the best place to go from here, is for everybody, from the top all the away down, to get on the same page and cancel things that aren't necessary."

King says it's also hard to transfer icu patients out of state because neighboring states are dealing with similar issues.