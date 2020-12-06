Global
Ohio man fatally shot by deputy
An Ohio man was fatally shot by a deputy as he enters home.
Ohio Man Is Shot Dead by a Deputy Searching for Someone Else
Casey Christopher Goodson Jr., 23, was fatally shot by a member of a fugitive task force on Friday as...
NYTimes.com - Published
6 hours ago
Ohio authorities, victim's family share conflicting stories after fatal shooting of 23-year-old Black man Casey Goodson
U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin says he believes the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson by an Ohio SWAT deputy...
USATODAY.com - Published
2 days ago
An Ohio deputy was seeking a fugitive. Then he killed an unrelated Black man outside his grandmother’s house.
Read more
Washington Post - Published
13 hours ago
