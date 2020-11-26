Global  
 

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:21s - Published
Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.


Why great rivals Ronaldo & Messi are more similar than we might think

 As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to face each other in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guillem Balague looks at the similarities between the two.
Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.

PSG consider move for Messi - Saturday's football gossip

 PSG target Barcelona legend, Man Utd eye Leicester winger, Southampton boss in striker plea, plus more.
Ronaldo scores twice as Juve beat Barca to win Champions League group

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores two penalties to take his Champions League goal tally to 134 as Juventus beat Barcelona to seal top spot in Group G.
BBC News

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman responds to Neymar's Lionel Messi revelation

 Ronald Koeman is desperate to keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona beyond the end of his current contract (Picture: Getty) Ronald Koeman believes Barcelona must do..
Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros

Messi rested again for Barca game at Ferencvaros

Lionel Messi rested for second UCL game in a row, but will not sit out any more games after that, says coach Ronald Koeman.

Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna

Koeman hopes to see revitalised Messi against Osasuna

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he hopes Lionel Messi is well rested and ready ahead of Osasuna clash.

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football's greatest player?

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona's death, an age-old debate of who was the game's greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and..

