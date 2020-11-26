Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi , Juve outshines Barca

Ronald Koeman is desperate to keep Lionel Messi at Barcelona beyond the end of his current contract (Picture: Getty) Ronald Koeman believes Barcelona must do..

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores two penalties to take his Champions League goal tally to 134 as Juventus beat Barcelona to seal top spot in Group G.

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi prepare to face each other in the Champions League on Tuesday, Guillem Balague looks at the similarities between the two.