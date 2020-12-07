|
|
|
Breaking now an Olympic sport
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Breaking is now an official sport recognized by the Olympics.
|
|
|
Breaking or breakdancing as it's called by outsiders, is the latest new-wave sport to join the...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
|
New Olympic sport is breaking barriers
There's a new Olympic sport and it's breaking barriers. The moves in breakin', also commonly known as breakdancing, keep your body twisting and turning.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:36Published
|
|