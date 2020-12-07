Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:56s
Breaking now an Olympic sport
Breaking is now an official sport recognized by the Olympics.

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, becomes an Olympic sport and some hope the move won't dilute its soul

Breaking or breakdancing as it's called by outsiders, is the latest new-wave sport to join the...
USATODAY.com


New Olympic sport is breaking barriers [Video]

New Olympic sport is breaking barriers

There's a new Olympic sport and it's breaking barriers. The moves in breakin', also commonly known as breakdancing, keep your body twisting and turning.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:36
Young dancers ready to compete as breakdancing joins the Olympics [Video]

Young dancers ready to compete as breakdancing joins the Olympics

Breakdancing started decades ago in the Bronx and is now an official Olympic sport. Breaking, as it will be called starting in the 2024 Paris games, has earned its place on the world stage as it has..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:29