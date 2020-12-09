Utility relief 12.8.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

Kentuckians have another option if they find themselves in need of help with their utilities bills.

It provides relief to kentuckians affected by covid-19 and need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric, or natural gas service.

Applications will be taken as long as funding is available, or until december 30.

