Utility relief 12.8.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Kentuckians have another option if they find themselves in need of help with their utilities bills.

Fs img txt bullets:no healthy at home utility relief fund money.jpg - community action council - wat ... the community action council says it is accpeting applications for the healthy at home utility relief fund.

It provides relief to kentuckians affected by covid-19 and need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric, or natural gas service.

Applications will be taken as long as funding is available, or until december 30.

To see if you qualify... go to our website at wtvq- dot-com.




