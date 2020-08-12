Global  
 

Chuck Yeager dies 12.8.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Chuck Yeager dies 12.8.20
The first man to break the sound barrier died on Monday

L3: nation view white chuck yeager dies his wife, victoria yeager, say on his twitter yeager died monday.

Nasa called the death "a tremendous loss to our nation."

The retired air force brigadier general became the fastest human in 19- 47 when he piloted the experimental x-1 rocket plane past 660 miles per hour..

It was the first time anyone had flown faster than the speed of sound.

Yeager became a fighter pilot in world war ii and shot down 13 german planes.

He was shot down over german-held france but escaped with the help of french partisans.

Yeager was 97.

